M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,426 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

