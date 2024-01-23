M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,426 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
