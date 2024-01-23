M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

