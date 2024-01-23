M&T Bank Corp Sells 109,731 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,731 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

