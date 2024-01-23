M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,292 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,760,775 shares of company stock worth $571,342,224. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

OXY opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

