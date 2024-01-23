M&T Bank Corp Sells 207 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

