M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,861 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,425 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

