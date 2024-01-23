M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,188 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

