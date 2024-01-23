M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,349 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of UGI worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -20.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

