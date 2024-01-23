M&T Bank Corp Sells 596 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 303,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 451,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.