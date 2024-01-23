M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.