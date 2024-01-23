New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 400 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

