New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.