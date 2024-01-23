New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 700 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile



Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

