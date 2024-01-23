New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.