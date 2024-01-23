New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 24.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 303,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

