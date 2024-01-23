New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $247,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

