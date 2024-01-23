New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

