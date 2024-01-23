New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 890,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

