Newmont Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$47.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$46.00 and a 1-year high of C$76.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.20.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

