Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,425 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

