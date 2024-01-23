Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

