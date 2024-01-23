Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,997 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

