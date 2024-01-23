Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

