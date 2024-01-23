Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $126.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

