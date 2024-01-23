Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,423.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6,724.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,300.80. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,953.17 and a one year high of $7,423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.