Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $16,496,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,609 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.