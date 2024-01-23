Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

