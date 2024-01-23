Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

XEL stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

