Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.6 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

