Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -246.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Read Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.