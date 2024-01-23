Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in APA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in APA by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in APA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in APA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

