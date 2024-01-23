Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Assurant by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Assurant by 12.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Assurant by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 366,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 163.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

