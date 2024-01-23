Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

