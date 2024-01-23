Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,879,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

