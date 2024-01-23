Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,831 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

