Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

