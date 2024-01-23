Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,450 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

