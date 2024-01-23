Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after buying an additional 589,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PNR opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.