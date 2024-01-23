Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,033 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

