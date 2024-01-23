Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Globe Life by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.73. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.