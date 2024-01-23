Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

