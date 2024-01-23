Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.