Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

