Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

HLT opened at $188.45 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

