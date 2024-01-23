Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 50,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Trade Desk by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 63,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 846,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 223.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.