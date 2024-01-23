Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

