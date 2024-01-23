NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

