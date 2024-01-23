Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

