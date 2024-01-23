Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

