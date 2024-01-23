NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $596.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $178.18 and a 12-month high of $603.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.03.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

